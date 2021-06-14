Analyzing Pintec Technology (NASDAQ:PT) & CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA)

Pintec Technology (NASDAQ:PT) and CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Pintec Technology and CEVA’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pintec Technology $57.97 million 0.71 -$45.05 million N/A N/A CEVA $100.33 million 10.27 -$2.38 million $0.01 4,518.00

CEVA has higher revenue and earnings than Pintec Technology.

Profitability

This table compares Pintec Technology and CEVA’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pintec Technology N/A N/A N/A CEVA -4.72% -0.76% -0.64%

Risk & Volatility

Pintec Technology has a beta of -0.43, meaning that its stock price is 143% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CEVA has a beta of 1.04, meaning that its stock price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Pintec Technology and CEVA, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pintec Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A CEVA 0 0 5 0 3.00

CEVA has a consensus price target of $61.80, suggesting a potential upside of 36.79%. Given CEVA’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe CEVA is more favorable than Pintec Technology.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.4% of Pintec Technology shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 78.7% of CEVA shares are held by institutional investors. 4.1% of Pintec Technology shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.7% of CEVA shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

CEVA beats Pintec Technology on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Pintec Technology

Pintec Technology Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates an online technology platform that enables financial services in the People's Republic of China. The company connects business partners and financial partners on its platform and enables them to provide financial services to end users. Its technology platform's financial services include assistance for borrowers to obtain loans from third party investors and various financial partners; a lending solution for borrowers who want to finance online purchases or who have personal or business installment loan requests; and a wealth management and insurance product distribution solution for asset management and insurance companies to facilitate the sales of products. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

About CEVA

CEVA, Inc. operates as a licensor of wireless connectivity and smart sensing platforms to semiconductor and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) companies worldwide. It designs and licenses various digital signal processors, AI processors, wireless platforms, and complementary software for sensor fusion, image enhancement, computer vision, voice input, and artificial intelligence (AI). The company licenses a family of signal processing intellectual properties (IPs), including DSP-based platforms for 5G baseband processing in mobile and infrastructure; imaging and computer vision for any camera-enabled devices; audio/voice/speech and ultra-low power applications for multiple IoT markets; sensor fusion software and inertial measurement unit solutions for AR/VR, robotics, remote controls, and IoT; AI processors capable of handling the gamut of neural network workload and on-device; IPs for Bluetooth, Wi-Fi 4/5/6, and NB-IoT. Its technologies are licensed to companies, which design, manufacture, market, and sell application-specific integrated circuits and application-specific standard products to wireless, consumer electronics, and automotive companies for incorporation into various end products. The company delivers its DSP cores, platforms, and AI processors in the form of a hardware description language definition; and offers development platforms, software development kits, and software debug tools that facilitate system design, debug, and software development. The company licenses its technology through a direct sales force. The company was formerly known as ParthusCeva, Inc. and changed its name to CEVA, Inc. in December 2003. CEVA, Inc. was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Rockville, Maryland.

