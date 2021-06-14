Adshares Reaches Market Capitalization of $7.96 Million (ADS)

Adshares (CURRENCY:ADS) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on June 14th. Adshares has a total market cap of $7.96 million and $70,826.00 worth of Adshares was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Adshares has traded 4.1% higher against the dollar. One Adshares coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.51 or 0.00001296 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Adshares alerts:

Tezos (XTZ) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.22 or 0.00008184 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.95 or 0.00015117 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Umbrella Network (UMB) traded up 41.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000711 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Golos Blockchain (GLS) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Luna Coin (LUNA) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Xeonbit Token (XNS) traded up 41% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0153 or 0.00000039 BTC.

The Smokehouse (SMOKE) traded up 466.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Crypxie (CPX) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00009372 BTC.

About Adshares

Adshares (ADS) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 28th, 2018. Adshares’ total supply is 38,758,206 coins and its circulating supply is 15,599,348 coins. The Reddit community for Adshares is /r/adshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Adshares’ official Twitter account is @adsharesNet and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Adshares is adshares.net

According to CryptoCompare, “Adshares is the first 100% decentralized marketplace for programmatic advertising. The ecosystem connects publishers and advertisers and lets them make direct deals using ADS cryptocurrency. ADS is based on the ultra-fast blockchain, which was tested to process over 1M transfers per second – enough to support worldwide advertising network. More information can be found at https://adshares.net/. “

Adshares Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Adshares directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Adshares should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Adshares using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “ADSUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Adshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Adshares and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.