Panagora Asset Management Inc. Invests $13.41 Million in Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 162,596 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,406,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.17% of Fate Therapeutics as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,163,487 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $590,628,000 after buying an additional 491,946 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 50.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,510,970 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $319,253,000 after buying an additional 1,173,625 shares during the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG lifted its position in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 2,209,336 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $182,160,000 after buying an additional 101,836 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 244.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 972,594 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $88,438,000 after buying an additional 690,286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Darwin Global Management Ltd. bought a new position in Fate Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $86,642,000. 98.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FATE opened at $89.75 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $79.41. Fate Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.30 and a fifty-two week high of $121.16.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $11.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.07 million. Fate Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 461.69% and a negative return on equity of 26.48%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Fate Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.13 EPS for the current year.

In other Fate Therapeutics news, insider Cindy Tahl sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.81, for a total transaction of $2,514,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 136,197 shares in the company, valued at $11,414,670.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Yu-Waye Chu sold 3,275 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.30, for a total transaction of $272,807.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 67,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,597,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 63,275 shares of company stock valued at $5,344,308 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 21.41% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Truist increased their target price on Fate Therapeutics from $85.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Wedbush cut Fate Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Fate Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on Fate Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, February 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Fate Therapeutics from $84.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.00.

About Fate Therapeutics

Fate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders worldwide. Its NK- and T-cell immuno-oncology programs under development include FT516 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) B-cell lymphoma, and advanced solid tumor; FT596 to treat B-cell lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia; FT538 to treat AML and multiple myeloma; FT576 to treat multiple myeloma; FT819 to treat hematologic malignancies and solid tumors; FT536 to treat solid tumors; and FT500 for the treatment of advanced solid tumors, as well as ProTmune for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and rare genetic disorders.

