Toronto Dominion Bank Sells 7,776 Shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX)

Toronto Dominion Bank lessened its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) by 18.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,371 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 7,776 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation were worth $1,653,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 6.2% in the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 339,746 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $16,338,000 after purchasing an additional 19,768 shares during the last quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Knight-Swift Transportation in the first quarter valued at about $1,445,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 323.1% in the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 98,296 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,111,000 after acquiring an additional 75,061 shares in the last quarter. Tobam increased its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 7.3% in the first quarter. Tobam now owns 82,809 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,982,000 after acquiring an additional 5,613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 85.2% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 374,678 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $15,855,000 after acquiring an additional 172,366 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.22% of the company’s stock.

KNX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Vertical Research initiated coverage on Knight-Swift Transportation in a report on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. KCG upgraded Knight-Swift Transportation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $52.00 in a report on Thursday, March 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $45.00 price target (down from $56.00) on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Knight-Swift Transportation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.70.

Shares of NYSE KNX opened at $46.71 on Monday. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.07 and a 52 week high of $50.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.73 billion, a PE ratio of 14.92, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s 50 day moving average is $48.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.13. Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 9.02% and a net margin of 9.94%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. This is a boost from Knight-Swift Transportation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.65%.

In other news, Chairman Kevin P. Knight sold 49,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total transaction of $2,482,976.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 5,509 shares in the company, valued at $275,780.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Gary J. Knight sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total value of $2,450,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $503,965. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 201,850 shares of company stock valued at $9,992,889. Insiders own 27.50% of the company’s stock.

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. Its trucking services include irregular route, dedicated, refrigerated, flatbed, expedited, dry van, drayage, and cross-border transportation of various products, goods, and materials.

