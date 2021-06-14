-$0.19 EPS Expected for Itamar Medical Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITMR) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Itamar Medical Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITMR) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.19) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Itamar Medical’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.21) and the highest is ($0.18). Itamar Medical posted earnings of ($0.17) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.8%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Itamar Medical will report full year earnings of ($0.72) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.80) to ($0.60). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.29) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.69) to $0.01. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Itamar Medical.

Get Itamar Medical alerts:

Itamar Medical (NASDAQ:ITMR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.16).

Several research firms have issued reports on ITMR. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on Itamar Medical from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Itamar Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Itamar Medical from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Itamar Medical from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.83.

Itamar Medical stock opened at $20.10 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $323.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.10 and a beta of 1.13. Itamar Medical has a 1 year low of $16.78 and a 1 year high of $29.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.30.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Itamar Medical by 28.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 716 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in Itamar Medical in the first quarter worth $235,000. Defender Capital LLC. acquired a new stake in Itamar Medical during the first quarter worth $287,000. Perkins Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Itamar Medical by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Itamar Medical during the 1st quarter worth about $633,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.61% of the company’s stock.

Itamar Medical Company Profile

Itamar Medical Ltd., a medical technology company, develops and commercializes non-invasive medical devices and solutions for the treatment of respiratory sleep disorders. The company offers medical devices based on Peripheral Arterial Tone (PAT) signal, which measures changes in the patient's peripheral arterial pulse volumes and various parameters of arterial activities.

Recommended Story: What causes a recession?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Itamar Medical (ITMR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Itamar Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Itamar Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.