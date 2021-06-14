RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc. Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.17 (NYSE:RIV)

RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RIV) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, March 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be given a dividend of 0.17 per share on Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.29%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th.

RiverNorth Opportunities Fund stock opened at $18.07 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.71. RiverNorth Opportunities Fund has a fifty-two week low of $13.75 and a fifty-two week high of $18.18.

Get RiverNorth Opportunities Fund alerts:

In related news, insider Rivernorth Capital Management, sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.60, for a total transaction of $70,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 43,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $769,208. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian H. Schmucker sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.38, for a total transaction of $260,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,616 shares in the company, valued at approximately $201,886.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 61,412 shares of company stock worth $1,083,903.

Separately, CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of RiverNorth Opportunities Fund from $2.75 to $2.50 and set an “outperformer” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 4th.

RiverNorth Opportunities Fund Company Profile

RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

Featured Article: Which market index is the best?

Receive News & Ratings for RiverNorth Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RiverNorth Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.