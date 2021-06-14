Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.28

Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 26th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 17th will be given a dividend of 0.28 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.15%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 16th.

Medical Properties Trust has increased its dividend payment by 12.5% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 6 consecutive years. Medical Properties Trust has a payout ratio of 99.1% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Equities research analysts expect Medical Properties Trust to earn $1.84 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 60.9%.

Shares of NYSE MPW opened at $21.76 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $12.80 billion, a PE ratio of 23.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.51. Medical Properties Trust has a 12 month low of $16.10 and a 12 month high of $22.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.59. The company has a quick ratio of 5.42, a current ratio of 5.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $362.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $347.16 million. Medical Properties Trust had a return on equity of 7.03% and a net margin of 39.02%. Medical Properties Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Medical Properties Trust will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective (down previously from $24.00) on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Medical Properties Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.20.

In other news, CAO James Kevin Hanna sold 33,000 shares of Medical Properties Trust stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.32, for a total transaction of $703,560.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 69,679 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,485,556.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Edward K. Aldag, Jr. sold 710,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.21, for a total transaction of $15,059,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,251,167 shares in the company, valued at $68,957,252.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospitals with 431 facilities and roughly 43,000 licensed beds in nine countries and across four continents on a pro forma basis.

