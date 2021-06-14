ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT) Declares $0.04 Quarterly Dividend

ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 5th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.035 per share by the security and automation business on Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 16th.

ADT has a dividend payout ratio of 19.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect ADT to earn $1.08 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.14 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 13.0%.

ADT stock opened at $11.63 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.79. ADT has a fifty-two week low of $6.48 and a fifty-two week high of $17.21.

ADT (NYSE:ADT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The security and automation business reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.21). ADT had a negative return on equity of 8.80% and a negative net margin of 7.24%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that ADT will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective (down from $13.00) on shares of ADT in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on ADT from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded ADT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. TheStreet raised ADT from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut ADT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.48.

ADT Company Profile

ADT Inc provides security, automation, and smart home solutions to consumer and business customers in the United States. It provides a range of fire detection, fire suppression, video surveillance, and access control systems to residential, commercial, and multi-site customers. The company primarily offers monitored security and automation solutions, including the installation and monitoring of security and premises automation systems designed to detect intrusion, control access, sense movement, smoke, fire, carbon monoxide, flooding, temperature, and other environmental conditions and hazards; and address personal emergencies, such as injuries, medical emergencies, or incapacitation.

