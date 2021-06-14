17,600 Shares in Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ARDC) Purchased by Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV

Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ARDC) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 17,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $265,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund by 27.4% during the 1st quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 10,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund in the first quarter worth $167,000. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new position in Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $202,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $214,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund by 75.1% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 7,082 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE ARDC opened at $16.06 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.51. Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.86 and a 52-week high of $16.17.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st were given a dividend of $0.097 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.25%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th.

Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Profile

Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Ares Management LLC. The fund is managed by Ares Capital Management II LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Europe. The fund primarily invests in debt instruments such as senior loans made primarily to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade, corporate bonds that are primarily high yield issues rated below investment grade, debt securities issued by CLOs, and other fixed-income instruments.

