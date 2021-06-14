Air France-KLM SA (OTCMKTS:AFLYY) Short Interest Up 243.9% in May

Air France-KLM SA (OTCMKTS:AFLYY) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 28,200 shares, an increase of 243.9% from the May 13th total of 8,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 40,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Shares of AFLYY stock opened at $5.70 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.75. Air France-KLM has a 12 month low of $3.09 and a 12 month high of $6.88.

Air France-KLM (OTCMKTS:AFLYY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The transportation company reported ($4.17) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Air France-KLM will post -6.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AFLYY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Air France-KLM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Air France-KLM from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Kepler Capital Markets reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Air France-KLM in a report on Friday, April 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “sell” rating on shares of Air France-KLM in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “sell” rating on shares of Air France-KLM in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $6.75.

Air France-KLM Company Profile

Air France-KLM SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger transportation services on scheduled flights. The company operates through Network, Maintenance, Transavia, and Other segments. It also offers cargo transportation and aeronautics maintenance, and other air-transport-related services.

