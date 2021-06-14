ABN AMRO Bank (OTCMKTS:ABMRF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

ABN AMRO Bank (OTCMKTS:ABMRF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,283,900 shares, an increase of 140.3% from the May 13th total of 1,366,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 32,839.0 days.
ABMRF opened at $13.28 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.84. ABN AMRO Bank has a 1 year low of $7.78 and a 1 year high of $13.33.
ABN AMRO Bank Company Profile
See Also: How does a 12b-1 fee affect fund performance?
Receive News & Ratings for ABN AMRO Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ABN AMRO Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.