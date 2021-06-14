Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) Shares Sold by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lessened its position in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) by 31.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 20,045 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 9,315 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Welltower were worth $1,436,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Welltower by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 41,873 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,999,000 after acquiring an additional 1,544 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Welltower by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 896,936 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,959,000 after buying an additional 126,579 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden increased its stake in Welltower by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 86,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,167,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in Welltower by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 56,511 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,047,000 after buying an additional 2,819 shares during the period. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. increased its stake in Welltower by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 64,075 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,140,000 after buying an additional 7,298 shares during the period. 90.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of WELL opened at $79.68 on Monday. Welltower Inc. has a one year low of $47.18 and a one year high of $79.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $75.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.27 billion, a PE ratio of 45.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a current ratio of 3.89.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.58). The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. Welltower had a return on equity of 5.66% and a net margin of 16.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.02 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Welltower Inc. will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 11th were issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 10th. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.54%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Welltower from $74.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Capital One Financial raised shares of Welltower from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Welltower from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Welltower from $71.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Welltower from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Welltower currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.71.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

