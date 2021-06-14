Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA) Shares Sold by Ritholtz Wealth Management

Ritholtz Wealth Management trimmed its holdings in Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA) by 29.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,840 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 4,502 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Innoviva were worth $130,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in INVA. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in Innoviva in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Innoviva in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Innoviva by 174.9% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,375 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,511 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innoviva in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Innoviva in the first quarter valued at approximately $143,000. 69.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Innoviva alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on INVA shares. TheStreet raised Innoviva from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Innoviva from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th.

Innoviva stock opened at $12.60 on Monday. Innoviva, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.21 and a 12 month high of $15.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 98.04 and a quick ratio of 98.04. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.61.

Innoviva (NASDAQ:INVA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The biotechnology company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.85. Innoviva had a return on equity of 47.39% and a net margin of 73.65%. The business had revenue of $85.52 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Innoviva, Inc. will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director George Bickerstaff purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.46 per share, for a total transaction of $134,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 114,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,541,977.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Innoviva

Innoviva, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceuticals. The company has long-acting beta2 agonist (LABA) collaboration agreement with Glaxo Group Limited to develop and commercialize once-daily products for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease and asthma. Its products include RELVAR/BREO ELLIPTA, a once-daily combination medicine consisting of a LABA, vilanterol (VI), an inhaled corticosteroid (ICS), and fluticasone furoate; ANORO ELLIPTA, a once-daily medicine combining a long-acting muscarinic antagonist (LAMA), umeclidinium bromide (UMEC), with a LABA, and VI; and TRELEGY ELLIPTA, a once-daily combination medicine consisting of an ICS, LAMA, and LABA.

Read More: Oversold

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA).

Receive News & Ratings for Innoviva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innoviva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.