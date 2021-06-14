Norinchukin Bank The Has $1.34 Million Stock Holdings in Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Norinchukin Bank The boosted its holdings in shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,168 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $1,340,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Kellogg during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in Kellogg during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Kempen Capital Management N.V. grew its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 72.9% in the 4th quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kellogg in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kellogg in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. 86.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kellogg alerts:

In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.89, for a total value of $5,157,541.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Christopher M. Hood sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.15, for a total transaction of $201,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 31,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,130,602.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 503,001 shares of company stock worth $32,549,846. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on K. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kellogg from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, May 10th. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Kellogg in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Kellogg from $75.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Kellogg from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Kellogg from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kellogg presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.00.

Shares of K stock opened at $65.16 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $64.86. The company has a market cap of $22.19 billion, a PE ratio of 15.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.65. Kellogg has a 52-week low of $56.61 and a 52-week high of $72.88.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.38 billion. Kellogg had a net margin of 9.12% and a return on equity of 39.78%. Kellogg’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Kellogg will post 4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%. This is a positive change from Kellogg’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio is 58.15%.

Kellogg Company Profile

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars and bites, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

Further Reading: Bollinger Bands

Receive News & Ratings for Kellogg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kellogg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.