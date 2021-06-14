Norinchukin Bank The Buys 3,219 Shares of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL)

Norinchukin Bank The boosted its stake in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) by 6.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 53,206 shares of the airline’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,219 shares during the quarter. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in American Airlines Group were worth $1,272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AAL. U S Global Investors Inc. lifted its stake in American Airlines Group by 29.3% in the 4th quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 17,062,697 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $269,079,000 after purchasing an additional 3,865,939 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of American Airlines Group during the fourth quarter valued at $28,889,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of American Airlines Group during the fourth quarter valued at $16,068,000. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 145.1% during the first quarter. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. now owns 1,347,837 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $32,213,000 after acquiring an additional 797,837 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Columbus Hill Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of American Airlines Group during the fourth quarter valued at $12,411,000. 51.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ AAL opened at $23.53 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.75. American Airlines Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.63 and a 12-month high of $26.09.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The airline reported ($4.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($4.30) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.04 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 52.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($2.65) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that American Airlines Group Inc. will post -8.74 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of American Airlines Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of American Airlines Group from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of American Airlines Group from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of American Airlines Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Airlines Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.21.

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

