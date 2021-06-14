Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Takes $865,000 Position in Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 84,793 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $865,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AR. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Antero Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $69,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Antero Resources by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 139,100 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $758,000 after buying an additional 5,343 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Antero Resources by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 582,741 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $3,176,000 after buying an additional 114,938 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Antero Resources by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 66,427 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 16,596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Antero Resources by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,992,547 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $108,960,000 after buying an additional 2,272,128 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AR. TheStreet upgraded shares of Antero Resources from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Antero Resources from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Antero Resources from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Truist increased their target price on shares of Antero Resources from $4.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Antero Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Antero Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.80.

Shares of Antero Resources stock opened at $14.10 on Monday. Antero Resources Co. has a 1 year low of $2.30 and a 1 year high of $14.11. The company has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.96 and a beta of 4.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.15.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.08. Antero Resources had a negative net margin of 27.95% and a positive return on equity of 1.16%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.13) earnings per share. Antero Resources’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Antero Resources Co. will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

About Antero Resources

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, natural gas liquids, and oil properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2019, the company had approximately 451,000 net acres in the southwestern core of the Marcellus Shale; and 91,000 net acres in the core of the Utica Shale.

