Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) Shares Acquired by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) by 7.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 131,362 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,927 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $18,001,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CDNS. Spectrum Management Group LLC raised its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 1.0% in the first quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 8,800 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank raised its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 3.1% in the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 3,050 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $418,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp raised its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 5,026 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $686,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC raised its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 9,153 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,249,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. raised its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 3,120 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $426,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.18% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Paul Cunningham sold 1,000 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.65, for a total transaction of $126,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 104,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,181,858.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Aneel Zaman sold 61,936 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $8,361,360.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 155,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,009,510. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 245,214 shares of company stock worth $33,519,066 in the last ninety days. 2.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CDNS opened at $129.28 on Monday. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $87.75 and a twelve month high of $149.08. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $132.06. The stock has a market cap of $35.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.25, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The software maker reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.08. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 27.00% and a net margin of 23.34%. The company had revenue of $736.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $717.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CDNS has been the topic of several research reports. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Monday, March 1st. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $127.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $126.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Cadence Design Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.92.

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

