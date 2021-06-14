Norinchukin Bank The Purchases 361 Shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Norinchukin Bank The grew its position in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,396 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in Hologic were worth $1,591,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hologic by 31.0% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,439,111 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,925,560,000 after buying an additional 6,263,184 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hologic by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,062,113 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,566,600,000 after buying an additional 223,811 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA boosted its holdings in shares of Hologic by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 3,045,777 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $226,545,000 after buying an additional 215,605 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Hologic during the 4th quarter worth about $194,467,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Hologic by 34.4% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,323,223 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $169,200,000 after purchasing an additional 594,505 shares during the period. 92.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Hologic alerts:

HOLX stock opened at $63.39 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $67.27. The firm has a market cap of $16.24 billion, a PE ratio of 7.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.17. Hologic, Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.19 and a 1 year high of $85.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.57.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.62 by ($0.03). Hologic had a net margin of 35.86% and a return on equity of 71.87%. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 103.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Hologic, Inc. will post 7.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Hologic news, insider Sean S. Daugherty sold 4,001 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.02, for a total value of $260,145.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,730,377.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on HOLX. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Hologic from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of Hologic from $94.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Hologic from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell dropped their target price on shares of Hologic from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hologic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.44.

Hologic Company Profile

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

Read More: Net Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HOLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX).

Receive News & Ratings for Hologic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hologic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.