Sei Investments Co. Has $17.39 Million Stake in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL)

Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) by 7.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 97,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,889 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle were worth $17,393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $823,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Vista Investment Management grew its position in Jones Lang LaSalle by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Vista Investment Management now owns 3,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in Jones Lang LaSalle by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Jones Lang LaSalle in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. 94.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Richard Bloxam sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.04, for a total value of $300,060.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,422,684.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

NYSE JLL opened at $211.63 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $10.86 billion, a PE ratio of 22.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.41. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a one year low of $87.67 and a one year high of $212.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $193.68.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $1.44. Jones Lang LaSalle had a return on equity of 10.66% and a net margin of 3.03%. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 12.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $200.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Jones Lang LaSalle from $186.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $170.00.

About Jones Lang LaSalle

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides real estate and investment management services in America's, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing and tenant representation services; and capital market services, such as debt placement, loan sales, equity placement, loan servicing, funds advisory, merger and acquisition, corporate advisory, and investment sales and acquisitions services.

