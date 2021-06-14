Norinchukin Bank The Acquires 2,537 Shares of United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL)

Norinchukin Bank The raised its holdings in shares of United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) by 10.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,489 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,537 shares during the quarter. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in United Airlines were worth $1,524,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of United Airlines during the first quarter worth $33,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in shares of United Airlines by 875.0% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 585 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of United Airlines during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of United Airlines by 250.0% during the first quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 700 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of United Airlines by 151.7% during the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 808 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.23% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on UAL shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on United Airlines from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. MKM Partners assumed coverage on United Airlines in a research note on Thursday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded United Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on United Airlines from $54.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on United Airlines from $44.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.11.

United Airlines stock opened at $56.52 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.01, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.07. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.23 and a 52 week high of $63.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.48 and a beta of 1.63. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $55.75.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The transportation company reported ($7.50) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($7.08) by ($0.42). United Airlines had a negative return on equity of 141.48% and a negative net margin of 63.43%. The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($2.57) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 59.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post -13.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About United Airlines

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also sells fuel; and offers catering, ground handling, and maintenance services for third parties.

