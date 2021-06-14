Zacks: Analysts Expect Kadmon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDMN) to Post -$0.18 EPS

Analysts predict that Kadmon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDMN) will post ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Kadmon’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.20) and the highest is ($0.16). Kadmon reported earnings per share of ($0.17) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.9%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kadmon will report full-year earnings of ($0.66) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.76) to ($0.55). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.46) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.60) to ($0.37). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Kadmon.

Kadmon (NASDAQ:KDMN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.01. Kadmon had a negative net margin of 5,103.69% and a negative return on equity of 142.70%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on KDMN shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Kadmon in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Kadmon from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kadmon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Kadmon in a research report on Friday, March 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.88.

Shares of KDMN opened at $4.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.51, a current ratio of 11.00 and a quick ratio of 11.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.85. Kadmon has a twelve month low of $3.14 and a twelve month high of $5.73.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KDMN. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in Kadmon by 343.1% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 147,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 114,108 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Kadmon by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 290,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after acquiring an additional 18,200 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in Kadmon by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 29,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 2,649 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Kadmon by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,923,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,934,000 after acquiring an additional 2,035,854 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in Kadmon by 205.9% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 64,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 43,540 shares during the period. 96.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kadmon Holdings, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecules and biologics primarily for the treatment of inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. Its lead product candidates include Belumosudil (KD025), an orally administered selective inhibitor of the rho-associated coiled-coil kinase 2 (ROCK2), which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of chronic graft-versus-host, as well as systemic sclerosis, an autoimmune disease characterized by chronic inflammation, fibrosis, and vascular damage; KD045, an oral inhibitor of ROCK for the treatment of fibrotic diseases; and KD033, an anti-PD-L1/IL-15 fusion protein for the treatment of cancer.

