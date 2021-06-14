Zacks: Brokerages Expect The First of Long Island Co. (NASDAQ:FLIC) Will Post Earnings of $0.45 Per Share

Brokerages expect The First of Long Island Co. (NASDAQ:FLIC) to post earnings per share of $0.45 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for The First of Long Island’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.46 and the lowest is $0.44. The First of Long Island also posted earnings per share of $0.45 during the same quarter last year. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that The First of Long Island will report full-year earnings of $1.85 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.82 to $1.88. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.80 to $1.98. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for The First of Long Island.

The First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 30th. The bank reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45. The firm had revenue of $29.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.02 million. The First of Long Island had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 30.58%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded The First of Long Island from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 31st.

FLIC stock opened at $22.20 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $528.00 million, a P/E ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 0.58. The First of Long Island has a twelve month low of $13.45 and a twelve month high of $23.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.09.

In related news, Director Milbrey Rennie Taylor sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.18, for a total value of $44,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,216 shares in the company, valued at $603,650.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FLIC. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in The First of Long Island by 8.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,006,759 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,644,000 after acquiring an additional 157,313 shares during the period. BHZ Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of The First of Long Island during the first quarter worth about $1,704,000. HRT Financial LP raised its holdings in The First of Long Island by 482.2% during the first quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 80,621 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,713,000 after acquiring an additional 66,773 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in The First of Long Island by 2.9% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,223,819 shares of the bank’s stock worth $47,256,000 after acquiring an additional 62,728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in The First of Long Island by 294.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 67,752 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,210,000 after acquiring an additional 50,563 shares in the last quarter. 57.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The First of Long Island Company Profile

The First of Long Island Corporation operates as the holding company for The First National Bank of Long Island that provides financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, consumers, municipalities, and other organizations. Its deposit products include business and small business checking, personal checking products, savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, interest on lawyer accounts, escrow service accounts, rent security accounts, time deposits, holiday club accounts, and individual retirement accounts, as well as money market accounts.

