Sei Investments Co. Purchases 292,819 Shares of Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC)

Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC) by 136.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 507,221 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 292,819 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Apartment Income REIT were worth $21,638,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIRC. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Apartment Income REIT by 2.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,182,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,706,000 after purchasing an additional 388,228 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 3.7% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,101,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,409,000 after buying an additional 286,673 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT during the fourth quarter worth $223,206,000. Long Pond Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT during the fourth quarter worth $186,139,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in Apartment Income REIT during the fourth quarter worth about $163,611,000. 92.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Apartment Income REIT alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of Apartment Income REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Mizuho upgraded shares of Apartment Income REIT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Apartment Income REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.78.

In other news, Director Kathleen M. Nelson sold 2,435 shares of Apartment Income REIT stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.31, for a total transaction of $110,329.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 47,608 shares in the company, valued at $2,157,118.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Paul Beldin sold 7,500 shares of Apartment Income REIT stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.85, for a total transaction of $336,375.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 76,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,410,304.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here

Shares of NYSE:AIRC opened at $50.23 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $45.44. The company has a market cap of $7.88 billion and a P/E ratio of 29.03. Apartment Income REIT Corp. has a one year low of $35.99 and a one year high of $50.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.07. As a group, equities analysts predict that Apartment Income REIT Corp. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. Apartment Income REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 99.42%.

Apartment Income REIT Company Profile

AIR is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in the largest markets in the United States. AIR is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with 99 communities in 12 states and the District of Columbia.

Featured Story: Analyst Ratings Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC).

Receive News & Ratings for Apartment Income REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apartment Income REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.