Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) Shares Acquired by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) by 8.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,382 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Teladoc Health were worth $1,159,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TDOC. First National Bank of South Miami lifted its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 560.0% in the fourth quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 132 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in Teladoc Health during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Teladoc Health by 234.9% in the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 144 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Teladoc Health by 228.9% in the 4th quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 148 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Teladoc Health in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Arnnon Geshuri sold 350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total transaction of $71,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 97,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,939,735. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Glen Tullman sold 329,863 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.71, for a total transaction of $61,258,857.73. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 605,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,476,375.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 410,172 shares of company stock valued at $75,161,045. 6.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE TDOC opened at $154.82 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market cap of $23.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.06 and a beta of 0.23. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $129.74 and a 12-month high of $308.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $161.84.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The health services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.70. The firm had revenue of $453.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $452.12 million. Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 47.93% and a negative return on equity of 0.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 150.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.40) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on TDOC shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $264.00 to $248.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Teladoc Health in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Teladoc Health in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $162.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $305.00 to $291.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $270.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $239.77.

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services on a business-to-business basis in the United States and internationally. It covers various clinical conditions, including non-critical, episodic care, chronic, and complicated cases like cancer and congestive heart failure, as well as offers telehealth solutions, chronic condition management, expert medical services, behavioral health solutions, guidance and support, and platform and program services.

