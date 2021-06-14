Brinker Capital Investments LLC Sells 79,786 Shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC cut its stake in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) by 50.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 79,360 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 79,786 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $2,825,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 38.4% in the fourth quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,569,212 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $220,266,000 after acquiring an additional 1,821,796 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 56.6% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 515,440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,283,000 after purchasing an additional 186,386 shares in the last quarter. Centre Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Weyerhaeuser during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,915,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 8.4% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 78,196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,784,000 after purchasing an additional 6,078 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 41.5% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,784,161 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $93,354,000 after purchasing an additional 816,237 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a report on Monday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Weyerhaeuser from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Raymond James raised Weyerhaeuser from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Weyerhaeuser presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.33.

Shares of WY opened at $35.32 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $26.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.84 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Weyerhaeuser has a one year low of $20.77 and a one year high of $41.68. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.89.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.45 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 15.98%. The firm’s revenue was up 45.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Weyerhaeuser will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.71%.

In related news, SVP Keith O’rear sold 15,745 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.21, for a total value of $617,361.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Nancy S. Loewe acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $38.56 per share, with a total value of $385,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,627 shares in the company, valued at $1,219,537.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 230,479 shares of company stock valued at $9,238,449 in the last 90 days. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

