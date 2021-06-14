Brinker Capital Investments LLC Sells 7,850 Shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC lessened its position in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 47.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,624 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 7,850 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $2,928,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ANSS. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ANSYS during the first quarter worth $27,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of ANSYS by 54.7% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 82 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in shares of ANSYS during the first quarter worth $29,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of ANSYS during the first quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of ANSYS by 151.0% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 123 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. 89.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ANSS shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $413.00 to $392.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ANSYS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $345.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of ANSYS in a report on Monday, June 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $340.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of ANSYS from $380.00 to $360.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of ANSYS in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $365.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $313.33.

In other news, SVP Richard S. Mahoney sold 3,467 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $369.16, for a total value of $1,279,877.72. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 37,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,008,514.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Barbara Vaughn Scherer sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.40, for a total transaction of $253,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,344 shares in the company, valued at $4,177,209.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 7,467 shares of company stock valued at $2,684,718. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ANSS stock opened at $336.42 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.32 billion, a PE ratio of 63.96, a P/E/G ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $347.12. ANSYS, Inc. has a one year low of $265.68 and a one year high of $413.19.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $372.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $352.75 million. ANSYS had a net margin of 26.46% and a return on equity of 12.80%. On average, research analysts expect that ANSYS, Inc. will post 5.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ANSYS Company Profile

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its engineering simulation technologies are built; multiphysics software to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

