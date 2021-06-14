Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV Raises Stock Position in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) by 11.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,232 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in Watsco were worth $321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Watsco by 58.6% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 87,831 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $22,903,000 after acquiring an additional 32,458 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Watsco by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 511 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Watsco by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,663 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $955,000 after acquiring an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Watsco in the 1st quarter worth about $231,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Watsco by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 295 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. 78.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of WSO opened at $285.72 on Monday. Watsco, Inc. has a 1-year low of $167.79 and a 1-year high of $307.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $287.87. The company has a market cap of $11.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.84 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The construction company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.48. Watsco had a net margin of 5.52% and a return on equity of 16.08%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Watsco, Inc. will post 8.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th were issued a dividend of $1.95 per share. This is a positive change from Watsco’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.78. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $7.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 111.27%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on WSO. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Watsco in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $309.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Watsco from $244.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Watsco from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $185.00 to $218.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $260.60.

In related news, EVP Barry S. Logan sold 5,500 shares of Watsco stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.14, for a total transaction of $1,617,770.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 13.31% of the company’s stock.

Watsco Company Profile

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, and refrigeration equipment; and related parts and supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. It offers residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, including gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

