Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Shares Bought by Brinker Capital Investments LLC

Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 156.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 29,981 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,310 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $3,031,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,661,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $609,633,000 after purchasing an additional 650,831 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 9.1% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,172,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,671,000 after acquiring an additional 264,123 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 33.7% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,822,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,245,000 after acquiring an additional 711,940 shares during the period. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC now owns 2,233,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,787,000 after acquiring an additional 19,237 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 11.9% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,312,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,714,000 after acquiring an additional 139,458 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VYM opened at $107.33 on Monday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12 month low of $76.29 and a 12 month high of $108.71. The company’s 50 day moving average is $105.17.

