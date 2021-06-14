Sciencast Management LP Makes New Investment in Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI)

Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 9,532 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Allegheny Technologies by 132.2% in the fourth quarter. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC now owns 169,786 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,847,000 after purchasing an additional 96,664 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 104.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 74,182 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,562,000 after buying an additional 37,816 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 60.3% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,273 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 392,023 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,574,000 after buying an additional 45,809 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 538.3% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 95,567 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,603,000 after buying an additional 80,594 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE ATI opened at $23.81 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 3.04. Allegheny Technologies Incorporated has a 12 month low of $8.04 and a 12 month high of $25.03.

Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.18. Allegheny Technologies had a negative return on equity of 8.08% and a negative net margin of 58.90%. The company had revenue of $693.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $650.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Allegheny Technologies Incorporated will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CMO Kevin B. Kramer sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ATI shares. Barclays raised Allegheny Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Allegheny Technologies from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.83.

Allegheny Technologies Incorporated manufactures and sells specialty materials and components worldwide. The company operates in two segments, High Performance Materials & Components and Advanced Alloys & Solutions. The company produces high performance materials, including titanium and titanium-based alloys; nickel-and cobalt-based alloys and superalloys; zirconium and related alloys, such as hafnium and niobium; powder alloys; and other specialty materials in long product forms of ingots, billets, bars, rods, wires, and shapes and rectangles, as well as seamless tubes, plus precision forgings, castings, components, and machined parts to the aerospace and defense, medical, oil and gas, and electrical energy markets.

