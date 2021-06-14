Brinker Capital Investments LLC Decreases Stock Position in Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC cut its stake in Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) by 42.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,409 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 35,779 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Bruker were worth $3,176,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in Bruker by 51.3% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 83,928 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,543,000 after buying an additional 28,464 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in Bruker by 30.4% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 28,175 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,811,000 after buying an additional 6,572 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Bruker by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 167,582 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $10,772,000 after buying an additional 3,498 shares during the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in Bruker by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,036 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $483,000 after buying an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Montanaro Asset Management Ltd lifted its holdings in Bruker by 25.6% during the 1st quarter. Montanaro Asset Management Ltd now owns 535,400 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,416,000 after buying an additional 109,000 shares during the last quarter. 69.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on BRKR shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bruker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Bruker from $48.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Bruker from $57.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Bruker from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their target price on Bruker from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Bruker currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.10.

Shares of BRKR stock opened at $73.52 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $11.14 billion, a PE ratio of 55.28, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.30. Bruker Co. has a 52-week low of $36.82 and a 52-week high of $73.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $68.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The medical research company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $554.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $506.56 million. Bruker had a return on equity of 26.44% and a net margin of 9.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Bruker Co. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. Bruker’s payout ratio is 11.85%.

In other Bruker news, Director Cynthia M. Friend sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.43, for a total transaction of $108,774.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $633,668.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 26.80% of the company’s stock.

Bruker Corporation develops, manufactures, and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) Life Science, BSI NANO, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies.

