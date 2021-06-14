New York State Common Retirement Fund Trims Stake in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its holdings in shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) by 19.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 443,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 103,950 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.12% of Ally Financial worth $20,031,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Ally Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $154,505,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Ally Financial by 62.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,156,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $362,197,000 after purchasing an additional 3,917,124 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in Ally Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $93,799,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in Ally Financial by 17,729.6% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,109,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $95,375,000 after purchasing an additional 2,097,763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Ally Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,507,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Ally Financial alerts:

ALLY stock opened at $54.79 on Monday. Ally Financial Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.20 and a fifty-two week high of $56.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $51.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $20.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.87 and a beta of 1.61.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.91. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 14.64% and a net margin of 30.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.44) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Ally Financial Inc. will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th were paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Ally Financial’s payout ratio is currently 25.08%.

ALLY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays boosted their target price on Ally Financial from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Ally Financial in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Ally Financial from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Ally Financial from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Ally Financial in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.00.

In related news, CFO Jennifer A. Laclair sold 3,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $166,700.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 102,101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,105,050. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jason E. Schugel sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.76, for a total value of $111,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 109,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,918,721.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 63,294 shares of company stock worth $3,138,846 in the last 90 days. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ally Financial Company Profile

Ally Financial Inc, a bank holding company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through four segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

Featured Story: Stop Order

Receive News & Ratings for Ally Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ally Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.