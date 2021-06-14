Boston Private Wealth LLC Reduces Holdings in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI)

Boston Private Wealth LLC decreased its position in shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) by 17.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 315 shares during the quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Sun Communities were worth $218,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. RB Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 12.1% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 3,527 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 8.3% during the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 19,971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,996,000 after buying an additional 1,527 shares during the period. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 15.6% during the first quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 609,385 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $91,432,000 after buying an additional 82,445 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 16.3% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 13.4% during the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 388,485 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,288,000 after buying an additional 45,947 shares during the period. 98.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SUI stock opened at $176.40 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $163.86. Sun Communities, Inc. has a 12-month low of $132.65 and a 12-month high of $178.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a current ratio of 3.10. The firm has a market cap of $19.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.54.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03. Sun Communities had a net margin of 11.27% and a return on equity of 3.30%. The company had revenue of $442.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $315.24 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.22 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Sun Communities, Inc. will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. Sun Communities’s payout ratio is 65.23%.

In other news, CFO Karen Dearing sold 14,899 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $2,458,335.00. Also, Director Stephanie W. Bergeron sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.60, for a total transaction of $463,680.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,709,440. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 50,121 shares of company stock valued at $8,356,915. Insiders own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Sun Communities from $153.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a research report on Sunday, March 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sun Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Sun Communities from $162.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $169.75.

Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of September 30, 2020, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 432 communities comprising nearly 146,000 developed sites in 32 states and Ontario, Canada.

