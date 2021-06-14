UBS Group AG Grows Stake in iShares Transportation Average ETF (BATS:IYT)

UBS Group AG boosted its position in iShares Transportation Average ETF (BATS:IYT) by 5.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 104,244 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 5,316 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in iShares Transportation Average ETF were worth $26,856,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its stake in iShares Transportation Average ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 2,601 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $671,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in iShares Transportation Average ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 9,720 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,522,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares Transportation Average ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 2,718 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $700,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its holdings in iShares Transportation Average ETF by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,298 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in iShares Transportation Average ETF by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 1,814 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $467,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:IYT opened at $267.68 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $269.18. iShares Transportation Average ETF has a one year low of $157.65 and a one year high of $206.73.

iShares Transportation Average ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones Transportation Average Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of Dow Jones Transportation Average Index.

