Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) Shares Sold by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG cut its position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) by 45.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 403,410 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 330,009 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties were worth $25,673,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,077,530 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $955,311,000 after purchasing an additional 447,463 shares during the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 6,263,690 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $396,867,000 after purchasing an additional 325,490 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,201,985 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $329,599,000 after purchasing an additional 59,019 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 3.8% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,454,922 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $283,512,000 after purchasing an additional 162,372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resolution Capital Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 3,107,201 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $196,872,000 after acquiring an additional 559,572 shares during the last quarter. 91.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ELS opened at $75.94 on Monday. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.93 and a 1-year high of $76.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $69.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 0.49.

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.02). Equity LifeStyle Properties had a return on equity of 17.38% and a net margin of 20.47%. The company had revenue of $296.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $282.29 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ELS. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Colliers Securities began coverage on Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $79.00 target price for the company. UBS Group began coverage on Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.50.

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 25, 2021, we own or have an interest in 423 quality properties in 33 states and British Columbia consisting of 161,229 sites.

