Sally Frykman Sells 1,474 Shares of Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLDR) Stock

Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLDR) CMO Sally Frykman sold 1,474 shares of Velodyne Lidar stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.38, for a total value of $16,774.12. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 34,912 shares in the company, valued at $397,298.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Sally Frykman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 1st, Sally Frykman sold 2,926 shares of Velodyne Lidar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $29,260.00.

Shares of VLDR opened at $11.07 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.94. The stock has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of -11.90 and a beta of 0.94. Velodyne Lidar, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.97 and a 1-year high of $32.50.

Velodyne Lidar (NASDAQ:VLDR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $17.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.19) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Velodyne Lidar, Inc. will post -1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VLDR. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in Velodyne Lidar during the 1st quarter worth about $14,392,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Velodyne Lidar during the 4th quarter worth about $15,384,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its position in Velodyne Lidar by 4,924.8% during the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 494,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,293,000 after acquiring an additional 485,044 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Velodyne Lidar during the 1st quarter worth about $4,291,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Velodyne Lidar by 284.0% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 470,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,364,000 after acquiring an additional 348,001 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on VLDR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Velodyne Lidar in a report on Sunday, April 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Velodyne Lidar from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Bank of America started coverage on Velodyne Lidar in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Velodyne Lidar in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered Velodyne Lidar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Velodyne Lidar has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.22.

Velodyne Lidar Company Profile

Velodyne Lidar, Inc provides real-time three-dimensional vision for autonomous systems worldwide. It offers a broad lineup of surround-view lidar to support numerous end applications, including autonomous vehicles, drones, security, and mapping; and solid state lidar technology that combine the high reliability and long lifetime of traditional micro electro-mechanical systems solutions.

