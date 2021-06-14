UBS Group AG Acquires 12,894 Shares of Davis Select Worldwide ETF (NASDAQ:DWLD)

UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Davis Select Worldwide ETF (NASDAQ:DWLD) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 735,766 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,894 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned approximately 6.21% of Davis Select Worldwide ETF worth $24,847,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DWLD. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in Davis Select Worldwide ETF by 46.5% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its holdings in Davis Select Worldwide ETF by 33.6% during the 4th quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 3,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 925 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Davis Select Worldwide ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $226,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in Davis Select Worldwide ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $308,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in Davis Select Worldwide ETF by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 10,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:DWLD opened at $34.22 on Monday. Davis Select Worldwide ETF has a 52 week low of $23.08 and a 52 week high of $36.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $34.77.

