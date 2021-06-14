Marrone Bio Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBII) Director Sells $23,817.72 in Stock

Marrone Bio Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBII) Director Pamela G. Marrone sold 16,892 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.41, for a total transaction of $23,817.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,261,185 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,188,270.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Pamela G. Marrone also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 9th, Pamela G. Marrone sold 15,061 shares of Marrone Bio Innovations stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.69, for a total transaction of $25,453.09.

NASDAQ MBII opened at $1.88 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Marrone Bio Innovations, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.99 and a 12-month high of $2.90.

Marrone Bio Innovations (NASDAQ:MBII) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $11.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.06 million. Marrone Bio Innovations had a negative net margin of 41.25% and a negative return on equity of 56.55%. Sell-side analysts predict that Marrone Bio Innovations, Inc. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MBII. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in shares of Marrone Bio Innovations during the first quarter valued at about $3,227,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Marrone Bio Innovations by 76.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,419,121 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,965,000 after acquiring an additional 614,747 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Marrone Bio Innovations by 15.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,549,743 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,419,000 after buying an additional 477,972 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Marrone Bio Innovations by 218.4% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 587,607 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,228,000 after buying an additional 403,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Marrone Bio Innovations in the first quarter worth about $501,000. 34.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MBII has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Marrone Bio Innovations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 target price (up from $2.50) on shares of Marrone Bio Innovations in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.50 target price on shares of Marrone Bio Innovations in a research report on Friday, March 5th.

About Marrone Bio Innovations

Marrone Bio Innovations, Inc discovers, develops, produces, and promotes biological products for pest management, plant nutrition, and plant health in the United States and internationally. Its products include Emergen, Foramin, Foramin ST, Pacesetter, UBP, and UBP ST for increasing crop health, yield, and quality; Grandevo, a bioinsecticide that controls sucking and chewing insects through feeding; Haven, a plant health product to reduce sun stress and dehydration; Jet-Ag and Jet-Oxide peroxyacetic acid sanitizers that prevent, suppress, eliminate, and control algae, fungi, and bacterial diseases in agriculture and horticultural industries; and Majestene, a bionematicide to control soil-dwelling nematodes and certain soil borne insects.

