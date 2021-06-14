Sciencast Management LP Takes Position in Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB)

Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in shares of Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $267,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Spectrum Brands by 0.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,719,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,123,000 after buying an additional 12,360 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Spectrum Brands by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,220,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,361,000 after buying an additional 6,986 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its stake in Spectrum Brands by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 932,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,653,000 after buying an additional 93,627 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Spectrum Brands during the fourth quarter worth $51,991,000. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT bought a new position in Spectrum Brands during the fourth quarter worth $30,984,000. 92.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Spectrum Brands from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Spectrum Brands from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Spectrum Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Spectrum Brands from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Spectrum Brands from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.14.

SPB opened at $86.44 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $89.33. Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.09 and a fifty-two week high of $97.27. The company has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.46 and a beta of 1.90.

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.77. Spectrum Brands had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 20.92%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 19th. Spectrum Brands’s payout ratio is currently 40.98%.

About Spectrum Brands

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc operates as a branded consumer products company worldwide. The company's Hardware & Home Improvement segment offers hardware products under the National Hardware and FANAL brands; locksets and door hardware under the Kwikset, Weiser, Baldwin, EZSET, and Tell Manufacturing brands; and plumbing products under the Pfister brand.

