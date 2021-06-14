5,301 Shares in CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA) Acquired by Sciencast Management LP

Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,301 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CNA. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CNA Financial by 1,747.2% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,644 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 1,555 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CNA Financial by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,771 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CNA Financial in the 4th quarter worth $111,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of CNA Financial by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,796 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CNA Financial by 57.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,206 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 1,170 shares during the last quarter. 98.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CNA Financial alerts:

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of CNA Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $52.00 in a report on Thursday, February 18th.

Shares of CNA Financial stock opened at $47.71 on Monday. CNA Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $28.37 and a 52-week high of $49.08. The stock has a market cap of $12.96 billion, a PE ratio of 14.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

CNA Financial (NYSE:CNA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The insurance provider reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 billion. CNA Financial had a net margin of 9.34% and a return on equity of 7.35%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. On average, analysts predict that CNA Financial Co. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. CNA Financial’s payout ratio is currently 56.30%.

In other CNA Financial news, EVP Daniel Paul Franzetti sold 9,486 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.10, for a total transaction of $456,276.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,801,393.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

About CNA Financial

CNA Financial Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance products primarily in the United States. It operates through Specialty, Commercial, International, Life & Group, and Corporate & Other segments. The company offers professional liability coverages and risk management services to various professional firms, including architects, real estate agents, and accounting and law firms; directors and officers, employment practices, fiduciary, and fidelity coverages to small and mid-size firms, public and privately held firms, and not-for-profit organizations; professional and general liability, as well as associated standard property and casualty coverages for healthcare industry; surety and fidelity bonds; and warranty and alternative risks products.

Recommended Story: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for CNA Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNA Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.