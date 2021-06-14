Sciencast Management LP Reduces Stock Position in Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF)

Sciencast Management LP lessened its stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) by 80.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,977 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 28,760 shares during the quarter. Sciencast Management LP’s holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch were worth $258,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ANF. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 313.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 931,864 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $18,972,000 after acquiring an additional 706,577 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 124.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,194,108 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $24,311,000 after acquiring an additional 661,373 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,195,022 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $349,792,000 after acquiring an additional 655,812 shares during the last quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 155.1% during the 1st quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 1,077,750 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $36,978,000 after acquiring an additional 655,285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch during the 4th quarter valued at about $10,435,000. 92.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Abercrombie & Fitch alerts:

Abercrombie & Fitch stock opened at $43.10 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of 13.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.82. Abercrombie & Fitch Co. has a 1 year low of $9.30 and a 1 year high of $44.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $39.59.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The apparel retailer reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $1.05. The firm had revenue of $781.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $688.53 million. Abercrombie & Fitch had a net margin of 5.02% and a return on equity of 22.88%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($3.29) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Abercrombie & Fitch Co. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Charles R. Perrin sold 31,268 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.82, for a total value of $1,182,555.76. Following the sale, the director now owns 37,255 shares in the company, valued at $1,408,984.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Fran Horowitz sold 243,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.83, for a total transaction of $9,192,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 754,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,525,030.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 325,268 shares of company stock worth $12,415,246. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

ANF has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Argus raised shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $57.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $22.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Abercrombie & Fitch has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.40.

Abercrombie & Fitch Company Profile

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer. The company operates in two segments, Hollister and Abercrombie. It offers an assortment of apparel, personal care products, intimates, and accessories for men, women, and children under the Hollister, Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Moose, Seagull, and Gilly Hicks brands.

Recommended Story: volatile stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF).

Receive News & Ratings for Abercrombie & Fitch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abercrombie & Fitch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.