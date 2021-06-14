UBS Group AG Trims Holdings in VictoryShares US 500 Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CFA)

UBS Group AG decreased its holdings in VictoryShares US 500 Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CFA) by 7.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 416,823 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,843 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in VictoryShares US 500 Volatility Wtd ETF were worth $27,973,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CFA. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in VictoryShares US 500 Volatility Wtd ETF by 85.0% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 7,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Volatility Wtd ETF during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Volatility Wtd ETF by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 257,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,011,000 after buying an additional 12,601 shares in the last quarter. Rossmore Private Capital grew its position in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Volatility Wtd ETF by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 22,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,407,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in VictoryShares US 500 Volatility Wtd ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $213,000.

Shares of CFA stock opened at $71.27 on Monday. VictoryShares US 500 Volatility Wtd ETF has a 1-year low of $48.73 and a 1-year high of $72.22. The company’s 50-day moving average is $70.33.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a dividend of $0.045 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. This is an increase from VictoryShares US 500 Volatility Wtd ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

