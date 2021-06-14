UBS Group AG Sells 7,138 Shares of PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI)

UBS Group AG reduced its position in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 225,743 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 7,138 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.20% of PerkinElmer worth $28,960,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in PerkinElmer by 1.3% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 128,822 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $12,413,000 after acquiring an additional 1,695 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new position in PerkinElmer during the fourth quarter worth $262,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in PerkinElmer by 30.7% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 15,202 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,181,000 after acquiring an additional 3,570 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in PerkinElmer by 29.4% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,466 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in PerkinElmer by 112.7% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,874 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,273,000 after acquiring an additional 4,701 shares in the last quarter. 92.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PKI opened at $146.81 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.76. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $137.90. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a 1-year low of $93.23 and a 1-year high of $162.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.11.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The medical research company reported $3.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. PerkinElmer had a net margin of 24.19% and a return on equity of 36.60%. The business’s revenue was up 100.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 9.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.19%. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.37%.

In related news, insider Andrew Okun sold 2,370 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.71, for a total transaction of $345,332.70. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as laboratory services.

