PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) Shares Sold by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp trimmed its stake in shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) by 6.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 639,340 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 46,064 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in PPL were worth $18,357,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of PPL by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,753 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its holdings in PPL by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 15,803 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $455,000 after buying an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in PPL by 88.3% in the 4th quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,164 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in PPL by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Financial Services LLC now owns 29,575 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $853,000 after buying an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC grew its holdings in PPL by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 21,247 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $599,000 after buying an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.03% of the company’s stock.

PPL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research reissued a “peer perform” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of PPL in a report on Monday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on PPL from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on PPL from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. TheStreet lowered PPL from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of PPL in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. PPL currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.00.

PPL opened at $29.33 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $22.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.65 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $29.06. PPL Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.20 and a fifty-two week high of $30.81.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.43). The company had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. PPL had a positive return on equity of 12.02% and a negative net margin of 14.33%. The business’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that PPL Co. will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.415 per share. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. PPL’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.17%.

PPL Company Profile

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 425,000 electric and 332,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 536,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in five counties in southwestern Virginia.

