TransGlobe Energy Co. (NASDAQ:TGA) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

TransGlobe Energy Co. (NASDAQ:TGA) (TSE:TGL) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 68,800 shares, a growth of 176.3% from the May 13th total of 24,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 273,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ:TGA opened at $1.88 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $136.38 million, a PE ratio of -4.09 and a beta of 2.94. TransGlobe Energy has a 1-year low of $0.37 and a 1-year high of $1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.65.

TransGlobe Energy (NASDAQ:TGA) (TSE:TGL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The basic materials company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $18.05 million for the quarter. TransGlobe Energy had a negative return on equity of 24.21% and a negative net margin of 34.13%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of TransGlobe Energy by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,158,638 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,037,000 after acquiring an additional 57,692 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of TransGlobe Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TransGlobe Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $71,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in TransGlobe Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in TransGlobe Energy by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 857,930 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,356,000 after purchasing an additional 23,726 shares in the last quarter. 19.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TransGlobe Energy Company Profile

TransGlobe Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas in Egypt and Canada. The company holds interests in four production sharing concessions, which include West Gharib, West Bakr, NW Gharib, and South Ghazalat, Egypt; and owns production and working interests in facilities in the Cardium light oil and Mannville liquid-rich gas assets in the Harmattan area of west central Alberta, Canada.

