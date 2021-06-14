Short Interest in Saga Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGA) Declines By 34.6%

Saga Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGA) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 122,600 shares, a decrease of 34.6% from the May 13th total of 187,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 21,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.8 days. Approximately 2.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

In related news, major shareholder Towerview Llc sold 8,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.89, for a total transaction of $220,498.00. 17.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SGA. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Saga Communications by 80.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC bought a new position in shares of Saga Communications in the 1st quarter worth approximately $69,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Saga Communications by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 842 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Saga Communications during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Saga Communications during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SGA stock opened at $21.09 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $126.12 million, a PE ratio of -44.87 and a beta of 0.79. Saga Communications has a 1-year low of $16.25 and a 1-year high of $28.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 5.26 and a quick ratio of 5.26.

Saga Communications (NASDAQ:SGA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $22.30 million during the quarter. Saga Communications had a positive return on equity of 0.45% and a negative net margin of 3.08%.

About Saga Communications

Saga Communications, Inc, a broadcast company, acquires, develops, and operates broadcast properties in the United States. The company's radio stations employ various programming formats, including classic hits, adult hits, top 40, country, country legends, mainstream/hot/soft adult contemporary, pure oldies, classic rock, and news/talk.

