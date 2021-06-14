Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) Shares Acquired by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 679,049 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 20,595 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Douglas Emmett were worth $19,815,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DEI. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Douglas Emmett during the 4th quarter worth about $172,301,000. Starwood Capital Group Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Douglas Emmett during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,280,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in Douglas Emmett during the first quarter worth approximately $43,960,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Douglas Emmett by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,360,448 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $127,237,000 after buying an additional 645,837 shares during the period. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY increased its position in Douglas Emmett by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 6,393,627 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $186,566,000 after buying an additional 626,463 shares during the period. 93.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DEI stock opened at $36.26 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $33.67. Douglas Emmett, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.88 and a twelve month high of $36.95. The stock has a market cap of $6.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 190.85, a P/E/G ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.37). Douglas Emmett had a net margin of 4.24% and a return on equity of 0.87%. The company had revenue of $216.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $217.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Douglas Emmett, Inc. will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. Douglas Emmett’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.54%.

Separately, Mizuho raised Douglas Emmett from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.22.

Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

