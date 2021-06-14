Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Acquires 79,075 Shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) by 21.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 439,361 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 79,075 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned about 0.17% of PulteGroup worth $20,631,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 19,342 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 285.3% in the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,129 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 153.3% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 134,329 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,044,000 after purchasing an additional 81,289 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 11,954 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $626,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 18,314 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $960,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.18% of the company’s stock.

PHM stock opened at $54.34 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.49. PulteGroup, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.55 and a fifty-two week high of $63.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.74 and a beta of 1.45.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The construction company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.06. PulteGroup had a net margin of 13.14% and a return on equity of 22.42%. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.89 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. PulteGroup’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 7.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. PulteGroup’s payout ratio is 11.89%.

PulteGroup declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, April 27th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the construction company to repurchase up to 6.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

PHM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of PulteGroup in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of PulteGroup in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $56.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.46.

In other PulteGroup news, Director Brian P. Anderson sold 1,500 shares of PulteGroup stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.29, for a total transaction of $88,935.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 64,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,846,794.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. The company acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. It offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhouses, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

