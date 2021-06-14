First Horizon Advisors Inc. Has $35,000 Stock Holdings in CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECE)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECE) by 325.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,372 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,345 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in CECO Environmental were worth $35,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tieton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in CECO Environmental in the first quarter valued at $6,486,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in CECO Environmental by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,422,601 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,862,000 after acquiring an additional 278,925 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its position in CECO Environmental by 72.7% during the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 293,045 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,040,000 after purchasing an additional 123,397 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of CECO Environmental by 740.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 97,041 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $675,000 after purchasing an additional 85,495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of CECO Environmental in the 1st quarter valued at $233,000. 68.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on CECE. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CECO Environmental from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. HC Wainwright raised their target price on CECO Environmental from $9.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ CECE opened at $8.29 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.71. The company has a market capitalization of $295.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.58, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.77. CECO Environmental Corp. has a 12-month low of $5.82 and a 12-month high of $9.47.

CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.01). CECO Environmental had a return on equity of 8.63% and a net margin of 1.95%. The company had revenue of $71.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.53 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CECO Environmental Corp. will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

CECO Environmental Company Profile

CECO Environmental Corp. provides industrial air quality and fluid handling systems for the energy, industrial, and other niche markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Fluid Handling Solutions. The company engineers, designs, builds, and installs systems that capture, clean, and destroy airborne contaminants from industrial facilities, as well as equipment that control emissions from such facilities; and fluid handling and filtration systems.

