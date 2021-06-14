Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.23 Per Share

Analysts expect that Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) will post earnings of ($0.23) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Pegasystems’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.30) and the highest is ($0.16). Pegasystems posted earnings per share of ($0.28) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pegasystems will report full-year earnings of $0.28 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.23 to $0.33. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.72 to $0.95. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Pegasystems.

Get Pegasystems alerts:

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $313.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $307.97 million. Pegasystems had a negative return on equity of 18.54% and a negative net margin of 4.00%. Pegasystems’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Macquarie increased their price objective on Pegasystems from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Pegasystems from $145.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on Pegasystems from $149.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Pegasystems in a report on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Pegasystems from $169.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.67.

NASDAQ PEGA opened at $131.29 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -247.72 and a beta of 1.18. Pegasystems has a twelve month low of $89.32 and a twelve month high of $148.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $123.03. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.09%. Pegasystems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -8.76%.

In other news, SVP Leon Trefler sold 968 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.52, for a total transaction of $114,727.36. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,791,074.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Rifat Kerim Akgonul sold 2,470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.72, for a total transaction of $315,468.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 47,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,098,119.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,012 shares of company stock worth $1,253,796 in the last three months. Insiders own 50.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Pegasystems by 378.4% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 244 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in Pegasystems by 259.8% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 295 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Pegasystems by 44.2% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 509 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Pegasystems in the 1st quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Pegasystems by 900.0% in the 1st quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 660 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. 46.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pegasystems Company Profile

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, hosts, and supports enterprise software applications in the United States, rest of the Americas, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It provides Pega Platform, an application development product for clients; and Pega Infinity, a software platform that unifies customer engagement and digital process automation.

See Also: What is a portfolio manager?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Pegasystems (PEGA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Pegasystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pegasystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.