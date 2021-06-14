$0.37 Earnings Per Share Expected for First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBI) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBI) will post earnings per share of $0.37 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for First Midwest Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.40 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.35. First Midwest Bancorp posted earnings of $0.19 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 94.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Midwest Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $1.50 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.47 to $1.56. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.38 to $1.56. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for First Midwest Bancorp.

First Midwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMBI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37. First Midwest Bancorp had a net margin of 17.11% and a return on equity of 6.41%. The firm had revenue of $186.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.48 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FMBI. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of First Midwest Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Midwest Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of First Midwest Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of First Midwest Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.30.

NASDAQ:FMBI opened at $20.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.25. First Midwest Bancorp has a twelve month low of $10.38 and a twelve month high of $24.28. The stock has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.72 and a beta of 1.27.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 13th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. First Midwest Bancorp’s payout ratio is 47.46%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Busey Wealth Management grew its holdings in First Midwest Bancorp by 4.4% in the first quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 15,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in First Midwest Bancorp by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 20,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in First Midwest Bancorp by 2.0% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 46,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in First Midwest Bancorp by 7.2% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 15,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 1,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in First Midwest Bancorp by 11.7% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 12,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 1,345 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.71% of the company’s stock.

First Midwest Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Midwest Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts checking, NOW, money market, and savings accounts, as well as various types of short-term and long-term certificates of deposit. Its loan products include working capital needs; accounts receivable financing; inventory and equipment financing; sector-based lending, including healthcare, asset-based lending, structured finance, and syndications; agricultural loans; and mortgages, home equity lines and loans, personal loans, specialty loans, and consumer secured and unsecured loans, as well as funding for the construction, purchase, refinance, or improvement of commercial real estate properties.

